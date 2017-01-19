Update: Police find "nothing suspicious" after threat at Iola-Scandinavia schools

According to the Iola Police Department, authorities found nothing suspicious at the Iola-Scandinavia School.

Police said a threat was discovered in the bathroom Thursday, however a K-9 search turned up empty.

Iola-scandinavia schools will be closed Friday after a planned day off.

No suspects have been found at this time.

The case is still under investigation.

