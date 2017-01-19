Women's March to take place Saturday in Madison

Activists across the country are getting ready to march for women's rights on Saturday.

Women and other supporters from North-Central Wisconsin will take a bus Saturday morning to Madison. There, they will march in support of minorities and the need for equality.

Organizers said the timing of the event being so close to President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration is no coincidence.

"The way that the people who are marginalized have been talked about, is just not okay," Marathon County Democratic Party Chair Nancy Stencil said. "We need to hold our representatives from the top wall the way down, hold them to the fire."

Several marches are taking place across the nation, with the main event happening in Washington D.C.