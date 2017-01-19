Donald Trump bringing new era of communication to presidency

As President-Elect Donald Trump takes over as President, with him, he brings in a new era of communication with the public.

The way Trump uses Twitter to interact with the public is something experts said has never been done before.

"It gives him unique power that other presidents haven't had," said Thomas Salek, an Assistant Professor of Communications at UW Stevens Point.

Scroll through, and Trump's Twitter is a constant stream of tweets with everything from tirades to policies. Through his campaigning and time as president-elect, tweets have drawn controversy.

"He's tweeting out policy, he's tweeting out policy that has not been reviewed by anyone, some of the policy he's tweeted out his own staff has been surprised of," said Ed Miller, a Political Science Professor at UWSP.

Social media experts said Trump using Twitter to communicate with the public could be a positive thing.

"People can voice their concerns, it's a form of democracy we haven't seen before," said Salek. "It gives the sense of authenticity, personality, immediacy."

While Trump said he needs to use Twitter because of the media, how exactly it will be used when he takes office is still not known.

"Kind of an unprecedented territory," said Salek. "It will be interesting to see in the future how public relations team and him use that and how controlled they'll keep that medium."