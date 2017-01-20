Doctors consider removing George H.W. Bush's breathing tube - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Doctors consider removing George H.W. Bush's breathing tube

Posted:

By MICHAEL GRACZYK
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) -- Doctors treating former President George H.W. Bush for pneumonia are considering whether to take out a breathing tube inserted to clear his airway.

His wife, Barbara, diagnosed with bronchitis, was feeling "1,000 percent better" on Thursday after antibiotics and rest.

The 92-year-old former president and the 91-year-old former first lady both had been admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital. He was admitted on Saturday with difficulty breathing. She was hospitalized Wednesday after feeling fatigued and coughing for weeks.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said the 41st president remained in stable condition. Bush has been in the intensive care since Wednesday, relying on a ventilator to breathe. Removing the tube -- a procedure known as extubation -- would allow Bush to breathe on his own.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.