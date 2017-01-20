Who Will Win? Newsline 9 crew makes Packers predictions

Ahead of the NFC Championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers, Newsline 9's anchors, reporters, and meteorologists either backed the Pack or flew with the Falcons.

Meteorologist Tony Schumacher used a little math to make his prediction.

“As a meteorologist, I think about percentages,” Schumacher said. “There is a 70 percent chance the Packers win. Two great quarterbacks and two great defenses. The Packers win 41-38 on a last ten second Mason Crosby Field Goal.”

Chief Meteorologist Justin Loew didn't take the same approach as Tony – he's just going with his gut!

"The Packers passed a couple tests recently so I'm on the bandwagon,” Loew said. “The packers are going to go down to Atlanta and win 41-27. They are going to roll."

Some members of the Newsline 9 team are cheering for the Packers thanks to midwest roots.

“As a native Chicagoan, I grew up a Bears fan,” Emily Thornton said. “But, I have to root for the midwest in this one. Go Pack go!”

Wisconsin natives Samantha Kuffel and Melissa Langbehn are sticking with the team they know and love.

“Well the Packers are going to win, but I think it will be a close one,” Kuffel said. “I'll say Packers 35-31. Go Pack Go!"

“What can I say?” Langbehn said. “Go Pack Go!"

Some members of the team are still thinking about where their fandom lies. Dallas Cowboys fan, Jordan Betts, is still reeling from the 34-31 loss to the Packers last Sunday.

“Unfortunately, I'm going to have to go with the Falcons,” Betts said. “They are a southern team and I'm still pretty bitter about last week against Dallas. Sorry Packers fans.”

Pittsburg Steelers fan, Courtney Terlecki, is looking for the Packers to make it to the Super Bowl for redemption.

“How about a Super Bowl 45 rematch?” Terkecki said. “Go Steelers!"

There are some in the newsroom though, that are seriously thinking about the Atlanta Falcons talent.

“The Packers are on an unbelievable streak right now, Aaron Rodgers is without a doubt the best quarterback in the world,” Mark McPherson said. “He is playing out of his mind. But I think it all comes to an end this weekend. The Falcons upset the Packers."

"Matt Ryan scares me and they have a pretty crazy running back set back there, but I'm going to have to go with the Packers 42-0.” Daniel Keith said.

One member of the Newsline 9 team just has her eyes on the Super Bowl.

“I'm not too concerned with the NFC because we all know who is taking home the Super Bowl LI championship rings,” Brianna Hollis, a New England Patriots fan, said. “But, I don't think Matt Ryan has anything on Aaron Rodgers and as long as the Packers can guard Julio Jones, they can shut down the game."

What do you think of these predictions?