NEW YORK (AP) - A mysterious Skittles spill on a Dodge County highway just got stranger.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Department said the red candies were on their way to be used as cattle feed.

But Mars says it does not know why the Skittles were being used for that purpose, since the particular factory in the area does not sell discarded foods for animal feed.

The company said it is investigating and plans to reach out to the sheriff's office and the farmer.