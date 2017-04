Rusk County (WQOW) - The man accused of killing Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze is now facing 31 charges, including homicide and attempted homicide.

The charges were filed on Friday in Rusk County. Doug Nitek is accused of killing Deputy Dan Glaze Halloween weekend near Ladysmith. Glaze was found in his car and investigators told News 18 it appeared he was shot from a distance. Officers also said Nitek shot at them when they arrived at his home to arrest him.

Nitek is currently being jailed in the Stanley Prison. His initial appearance in court has been set for February 7.