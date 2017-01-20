Three central Wisconsin schools nominated for national honor - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Three central Wisconsin schools nominated for national honor

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -

State Superintendent Tony Evers nominated eight Wisconsin public elementary schools for national honors, including schools in central Wisconsin.

Mountain Bay Elementary School in Weston, Phillips Elementary School in Phillips and Robinson Elementary School in Laona were all nominated for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

The program recognizes overall academic excellence or progress in improving student achievement.

There are a total of eight nominees throughout the state. The 2017 nominees are:

  • Mountain Bay Elementary School, D. C. Everest Area School District, Weston
  • Robinson Elementary School, Laona School District
  • Shorewood Hills Elementary School, Madison Metropolitan School District
  • Oriole Lane Elementary School, Mequon-Thiensville School District
  • Elmwood Elementary School, New Berlin School District
  • Phillips Elementary School, Phillips School District
  • West Salem Elementary School, West Salem School District
  • Washington Elementary School, Whitewater Unified School District

“The Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for solid student academic achievement,” Evers said. “Our public school nominees provide a safe and supportive learning environment where young people can build a foundation for future academic and life success.”

Schools nominated to the program must complete the Blue Ribbon Schools application and undergo the national review process. Awards are typically announced in September.

To be considered for the program, schools must be among the top schools in the state for overall achievement on statewide assessments or closing achievement gaps between student groups.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.