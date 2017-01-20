Three central Wisconsin schools nominated for national honor

State Superintendent Tony Evers nominated eight Wisconsin public elementary schools for national honors, including schools in central Wisconsin.

Mountain Bay Elementary School in Weston, Phillips Elementary School in Phillips and Robinson Elementary School in Laona were all nominated for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

The program recognizes overall academic excellence or progress in improving student achievement.

There are a total of eight nominees throughout the state. The 2017 nominees are:

Mountain Bay Elementary School, D. C. Everest Area School District, Weston

Robinson Elementary School, Laona School District

Shorewood Hills Elementary School, Madison Metropolitan School District

Oriole Lane Elementary School, Mequon-Thiensville School District

Elmwood Elementary School, New Berlin School District

Phillips Elementary School, Phillips School District

West Salem Elementary School, West Salem School District

Washington Elementary School, Whitewater Unified School District



“The Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for solid student academic achievement,” Evers said. “Our public school nominees provide a safe and supportive learning environment where young people can build a foundation for future academic and life success.”

Schools nominated to the program must complete the Blue Ribbon Schools application and undergo the national review process. Awards are typically announced in September.

To be considered for the program, schools must be among the top schools in the state for overall achievement on statewide assessments or closing achievement gaps between student groups.