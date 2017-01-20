Late cabinet pick could affect Wisconsin farmers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Late cabinet pick could affect Wisconsin farmers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -

A congressman and political scientist say the late nomination of the Georgia governor as U.S. agriculture secretary could impact Wisconsin farmers.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind tells Wisconsin Public Radio that the late pick could delay work on the next farm bill.

Kind says if and when Gov. Sonny Perdue is confirmed he will not have much time to work on transitional agricultural issues with outgoing Agricultural Secretary Tom Vilsack.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist Joe Heim says he doesn't believe President-elect Donald Trump has a strong understanding of agricultural issues.

Kind and Heim both agree that the most probable reason for the late appointment is due to the president-elect's inexperience.

Kind hopes the Trump administration works to improve economic issues.

