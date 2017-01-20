The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By The Associated Press
   iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending January 19, 2017:
   Top Songs
   1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
   2. Paris, The Chainsmokers
   3. I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker), ZAYN & Taylor Swift
   4. Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert), Migos
   5. Bad Things, Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello
   6. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
   7. All Time Low, Jon Bellion
   8. Fake Love, Drake
   9. Black Beatles (feat. Gucci Mane), Rae Sremmurd
   10. Castle on the Hill, Ed Sheeran


   Top Albums
   1. La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
   2. I See You, The xx
   3. Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
   4. Moana, Various Artists
   5. Hamilton, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
   6. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
   7. Sing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe), Various Artists
   8. Starboy, The Weeknd
   9. NOW That's What I Call a Workout 2017, Various Artists
   10. Traveller, Chris Stapleton

