Amherst man, 68, accused of groping, stalking teen girl

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A 68-year-old Amherst man repeatedly groped a teenage girl after he confronted her in an apartment building hallway, according to a criminal complaint.

Kirby Schroeder is charged with two felonies - repeated sexual assault of a child and stalking - in incidents that occurred the past two years.

A judge set a preliminary hearing for Monday. Schroeder was ordered jailed on a $3,000 cash bond after he was charged Monday.

According to the complaint, the girl - now 15 - was confronted by Schroeder after she and her mother moved into an apartment near his about two years ago and the teen would routinely go outside to start her mother's car.

Wearing only "short boxer underwear and occasionally a shirt," Schroeder would make "small talk with the girl before hugging her "and then move his hand toward her buttock," the complaint said,.

The girl told investigators Schroeder would then try to touch her breasts as he removed his hands from the hug and she would push him away, the complaint said.

The girl's mother told investigators she was also hugged by Schroeder and "touched inappropriately," the complaint said.

In an interview with police, Schroeder said he treated the girl like a brother would treat a sister, the complaint said. "That's all there is, you know, Nothing sexual or anything like that, you know," he told investigators.