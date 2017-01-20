Weston woman looking for "Good Samaritan Santa"

A Weston woman is looking for a man who pretended to be Santa Claus for her daughter.

The encounter happened at the Weston Pick 'N Save Thursday night.

"We were at Pick 'N Save, and the kiddo saw somebody who resembled Santa and she yelled 'ho ho,' which is what we call Santa," said Morgan Ammel, about her daughter Nora.

Instead of taking offense, the man went right along.

"This man came up and I explained that my kid has a couple special needs," Ammel said. "He slid right into character and said 'Oh hi Nora, how are you? Do you like what I bought you for Christmas?"

The moment touched both Nora and her mother. Now, Ammel wants to find him so she can thank him properly.

"I just wish I could say thank you," she said. "Because he's such a kind gentleman."

