Rain, warmth softens Wausau's ice rinks and closes them

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Rain and temperatures near 40 degrees forced the closure of Wausau's ice rinks, Assistant Park and Recreation Manager Robert Stephens said Friday.

Rinks and warming houses at the downtown 400 block, Marathon Park and Riverview School are closed until colder temperatures return, he said.

The unseasonably warm weather makes the softened ice unsafe, Stephens said.

