Three officers sworn into Wausau Police Department - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Three officers sworn into Wausau Police Department

Posted:
By Jordan Betts, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Three new officers joined the Wausau Police Department on Friday.

Jordan Gaiche, Christopher Piasecki and Michael Horejs took their oaths of office and begin duties next week.

The trio were selected from among 80 applicants, authorities said.

"The chief always says we hire for character and we'll train for skills," Deputy Chief Ben Bliven said. "So what we are really looking for is people who believe in our core valves: professionalism, accountability, integrity and respect. We ask questions around that. We talk a lot about that during the hiring process."

The new officers are from Wisconsin and Illinois.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.