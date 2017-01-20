Three officers sworn into Wausau Police Department

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Three new officers joined the Wausau Police Department on Friday.

Jordan Gaiche, Christopher Piasecki and Michael Horejs took their oaths of office and begin duties next week.

The trio were selected from among 80 applicants, authorities said.

"The chief always says we hire for character and we'll train for skills," Deputy Chief Ben Bliven said. "So what we are really looking for is people who believe in our core valves: professionalism, accountability, integrity and respect. We ask questions around that. We talk a lot about that during the hiring process."

The new officers are from Wisconsin and Illinois.