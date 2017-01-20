Marathon Co. board member attends Trump's inauguration

A Marathon County board member was in the nation's capitol Friday for the historic day.

Katie Rosenberg watched as Donald Trump became America's new leader.

She live tweeted Friday's events as she watched them unfold. She snapped photos of the damage and destruction left behind by protesters, upset over Trump's presidency.

She said she attended former president Barack Obama's second inauguration, and this year's event had a different feel.

"It's a very different crowd. I didn't see flash grenades last year, but this year I did so it's different but historic and I'm glad I'm here to experience it in person," Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg represents Marathon County's District 1, and says for the sake of the country, she hopes Trump will deliver on his many promises.

"I would hope he would keep his promise to make America great again, but I don't know what to expect," she said.