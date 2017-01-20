Weston bank hosts Packers party for charity - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Weston bank hosts Packers party for charity

By Jordan Betts, Multimedia Journalist
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Workplaces are getting into the Packers spirit as the team gets ready to take on the Falcons for the NFC Championship. 

One even held a tailgate party, all for a good cause.

The Brokaw Credit Union in Weston decorated its lobby in green and gold.

The company sold tailgate food to customers to benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

The credit union raised $300.

