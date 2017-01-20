Iola-Scandinavia Schools raise security after threat - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Iola-Scandinavia Schools raise security after threat

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
IOLA (WAOW) -

The Iola-Scandinavia School District wants tougher security after the discovery of a threat in a high school bathroom on Thursday. 

Iola Police Chief Robert Prahl and Waupaca County Sheriff Brad Hardel met with the school district Friday afternoon talking about new security measures at the schools starting on Monday.

A threat was found Thursday afternoon written in a bathroom which forced the cancellation of all afterschool activities. 

"We just wanted to make sure we were taking every step we should and could to make sure we are safe," said Iola-Scandinavia Principal Sara Anderson. "Security for our staff, our students, and our community members is of utmost importance." 

Anderson said law enforcement advised the district to not talk about details of the new security. 

She said police have no suspect in the threat. 

Details about the threat have not been released.

