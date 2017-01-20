Wausau charter school witnesses inauguration in classroom

With millions of Americans across the country watching the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump, around 30 students from the Wausau E.G.L. Academy were glued to a television in their classroom.

As Trump raised his right hand, students were witnessing what the peaceful transition of power in Washington is all about.

"This was an experience I'll be able to look back on," said senior Shelby Bishop. "It definitely feels like a privilege."

Students witnessing history on Friday said it was the first time in their lives they felt like they were a part of the inauguration.

"[Friday] was the first time it really became real," said Junior Asher Carlow. "Think long and hard on who I'm going to vote for and what I'm going to do when I'm in that situation."

Teachers said that despite the divisive campaign this past election cycle, it's important for the students to be exposed to the historic ceremony.