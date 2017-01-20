UWSP hockey player impacted by cancer

For the eighth year, the UW-Stevens Point hockey team took the ice to raise money for cancer. It's part of the 'Put a Check to Cancer' event with Ministry Health Care, which is now part of Ascension.

This year, the event hit closer to home for Captain Kyle Sharkey, whose mom was diagnosed with breast cancer during the NCAA tournament last year.

"My heart just sank," said Sharkey. "It's one of those feelings you don't want anyone to feel, it's not a good one."

While his mom lives states away, Sharkey used hockey as a coping mechanism.

"The bond you have with your teammates is incredible, last year they all picked me up," said Sharkey.

Sharkey's mom has been in remission since August, but the experience of her battling the disease has made Sharkey realize just how much every little bit counts.

"It's an expensive process to go through, it's not a fun one to go through financially, any little bit we can do to help," said Sharkey. "The more we can raise the better off, we're going to help other people."