Friday Sports Report: SPASH's Hauser returns to the court

By April Boblin, Sports Multimedia Journalist
BOYS BASKETBALL
   Almond-Bancroft 64, Tri-County 14
   Assumption 60, Marathon 49
   D.C. Everest 75, Merrill 69
   Medford Area 106, Northland Pines 69
   Mosinee 64, Tomahawk 38
   Rhinelander 70, Lakeland 57
   Rosholt 84, Tigerton 61
   Shiocton 68, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54
   Stevens Point 70, Wausau West 61
   Wausau East 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50
   Weyauwega-Fremont 78, Bonduel 67
   Wild Rose 69, Marion 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Adams-Friendship 40, Wautoma 29
   D.C. Everest 33, Merrill 32
   Gilman 58, Spencer 39
   Lakeland 76, Rhinelander 63
   Loyal 66, Neillsville 48
   Mosinee 51, Medford Area 49
   Newman Catholic 66, Pittsville 20
   Pacelli 38, Manawa 35
   Port Edwards 43, Gresham Community 29
   Thorp 48, Stanley-Boyd 35
   Tri-County 58, Menominee Indian 38
   Weyauwega-Fremont 78, Bonduel 67
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 48, Shiocton 33

