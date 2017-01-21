2 teenagers chased by police die in car crash in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police say two teenagers fleeing police in a stolen car were killed when they crashed into another vehicle.

The Journal Sentinel reports the teens were in a Volkswagen Passat that was taken during an armed robbery at about 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Police say officers tried to stop the car but the driver took off.

Authorities say the driver failed to stop at a red light at an intersection in north Milwaukee and collided with another car. The Volkswagen then struck a light pole.

One teen in the Volkswagen died at the scene. Police say the other teen died at a hospital.

Police say a handgun was recovered from the Volkswagen. The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt.

