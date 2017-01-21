Committee debates to keep or remove Monterrey Dam

A group of Janesville residents is closer to reaching a decision about removing or repairing the Monterey Dam.

The Janesville Gazette reports that at a Jan. 10 meeting, the majority of the Monterey Dam Citizen Advisory Committee's 11 members favored removing the damaged dam rather than repairing it.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has ordered the city to take one action or the other.

Members considered possible improvements with dam removal, including channeling the river closer to Monterey Rock, erecting signs to identify historic landmarks and building observation decks.

City engineer Mike Payne says the estimated cost to repair the dam would be about $700,000, and to remove and moderately restore it would be over $1 million.

The removal or repair of the dam would begin in 2018.

