PACKERS: A close-up look at Morgan Burnett's high school roots

The south side of Atlanta has a rich football tradition. NFL Pro Bowlers Cam Newton of the Panthers, the 2015 NFL MVP, and Eric Berry of the Chiefs played their high school ball there.

Still, they weren't even in the top high school players in the area during those days - that title belongs to longtime Packers safety Morgan Burnett.

"Even then you could tell no moment was ever too big for him," Morgan's older brother Cap, now the head football coach at their alma mater, told Newsline 9 Sports Director Brandon Kinnard during a one-on-one interview Friday.

Newsline 9 got a look inside North Clayton High School ahead of Sunday's Packers/Falcons NFC Championship. Burnett's No. 1 jersey now hangs from the rafters there after a highly successful four-year run as a football star. Burnett started at quarterback in his first two years, leading the Eagles to a 10-1 finish and a Region Championship in his sophomore year.

His senior season he recorded a team-high six interceptions, returning three of them for touchdowns, on his way to All-State honors.

"He was incredible," Cap said. "Watching some of the things he could do out there would make you go 'wow.'"

The elder Burnett returned home to take the head coaching job at North Clayton prior to the 2016 season and said Morgan is beloved by the community, located just south of Atlanta in Clayton County.

"Everybody knows him," Cap said. "Everybody knows what's going on. Even though you have your Atlanta Falcons. They are still going to support Morgan just because of how much he's done for this community."

Cap, once a standout player at North Clayton himself, eventually earned a scholarship to the University of Georgia before an injury ended his playing career. Now, he's helping to carry on a Burnett Brothers legacy that started long before Morgan's NFL dreams became a reality.

"You would think like as an older brother your younger brother kind of slows you down, but Morgan went everywhere with me," Cap said with a smile. "Me coming to practice with him on my neck. That bond is a true brother bond."

And even on a weekend when the rest of the school is sticking with the home team Falcons, Burnett has no issues donning his Packers "cap."

"I'm riding with the Packers. Blood always thicker than water. Wherever Morgan is, that's where I'm at, hands down. I have my 42 jersey on and I'm repping Green Bay."

The Packers and Falcons go head to head at 2:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon on FOX. The winner advances to the Super Bowl.