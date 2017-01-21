Circus museum director laments end of Ringling Brothers

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) -- The executive director of Circus World Museum in Baraboo says Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus has left an imprint on the community.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that it has been nearly 150 years since the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus began its live shows in Baraboo. And after more than a century of entertainment the company announced it would be ending its show tours in May.

Scott O'Donnell, executive director of Circus World Museum and former employee of the circus company, says he was shocked to hear the news.

O'Donnell believes the circus industry will live on despite the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus closing.

O'Donnell says the circus museum will ensure that circus shows go on.