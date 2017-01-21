Protesters fill entire march route in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the Women's March on Washington and associated protests around the world (all times EST):

1:20 p.m.

A massive turnout at the Women's March on Washington has forced a change of plans. With the entire planned route filled with hundreds of thousands of protesters, organizers can't lead a formal march toward the White House.

That's according to a District of Columbia official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the official isn't authorized to speak for the march.

The official says that shortly before 1 p.m., people were standing along the entire march route.

While there will be no formal march led from the protest stage near the Capitol, the crowd is still expected to move toward the Ellipse, an area of the National Mall in front of the White House.

The official says there could be more than half a million people on the Mall, but it's difficult to estimate because low cloud cover is making aerial photographs impossible.

--Ben Nuckols

------

12:40 p.m.

So many people have turned out for the Women's March in Chicago that organizers have cancelled their plans to march through the city's downtown.

Instead, they'll extend the ongoing rally on the city's lakefront.

Organizers say far more people than they were initially expecting are at the demonstration in Grant Park along Lake Michigan, and overflow areas are being used.

They say the planned march through downtown Chicago had to be canceled due to public safety concerns, but that the rally has been extended until 12:30 p.m. Central time.

Protesters are still arriving at the rally, many with signs critical of President Donald Trump.

------

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is getting a view of the protesters in town for the Women's March from the window of his limo.

Trump's motorcade was on its way back to the White House from a prayer service when he passed several prominent groups of protesters.

As he crossed one intersection, cars started honking loudly.

Some of the protesters held up signs that likened women's rights to human rights. It's a nod to a famous speech that former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gave in China as first lady.

Other signs read "We stand with Planned Parenthood."

------

11:45 a.m.

Figures from transportation officials in Washington suggest more people may be on the National Mall for the women's march than came for President Donald Trump's inauguration.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 275,000 people had taken trips on the city's subway system.

On Inauguration Day, 193,000 trips had been taken as of that time, and the rail system opened an hour earlier that day, at 4 a.m.

Saturday's ridership figures were more than eight times a normal Saturday and busier than most weekdays.

In addition, some 1,800 buses were registered to park in the city. Greyhound reported adding more buses from New York. And a commuter rail system in Washington added five times its normal capacity to help deal with the crowds.

------

11:35 a.m.

Filmmaker Michael Moore says he's at the Women's March on Washington "to vow to end the Trump carnage."

Moore is riffing on a phrase from President Donald Trump's inaugural address. Trump said on Friday that he would stop the "American carnage."

Moore is urging attendees to call their members of Congress every day to protest Trump's policies. He says, "we have to get busy."



Moore says those concerned about Trump should join organizations like Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and environmental groups. He says he joined Planned Parenthood on Saturday morning.