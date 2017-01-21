Colby parents hold blood drive in memory of son

A Colby couple is looking to give back to the community in memory of their son who they lost after a head-on crash in Highway 13 in 2014.

Melissa and Robbie Smazal organized the inaugural Grant Smazal Memorial Blood Drive at the Lions Club in Colby on Saturday.

The drive was held in memory of their unborn son Grant who was taken from them that night.

Grant's mother Melissa suffered severe injuries after the crash.

"I had received multiple blood transfusions from multiple injuries I had," she said. "Just felt like we weren't doing our part to give back for that."

For Melissa and her husband Robbie, the blood drive is the best way to pay everything forward and thank the community for being there for them almost three years ago.

"We just keep trying to do things to not lose his memory, keeping it fresh [and] making sure people remember him," Grant's father Robbie said. "It's tough some days."

The Smazal's expected to raise around 100 pints of blood from Saturday's drive which could potentially save 300 lives.

They plan on continuing the event every year.