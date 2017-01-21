Scottish curlers come to Wausau for tournament

Around 20 curlers flew across the pond to battle it out in an international competition in Wausau on Saturday.

Every ten years, curlers from Scotland make a 23-day tour around the United States to play against other American clubs.

This year, the Scots made a stop at the Wausau Curling Club to bring the trophy back to their home country.

Ian Young was one of those traveling competitors who said curling is an integral part of Scottish culture.

"Curling is quite an important part of the social calendar, really," Young said before taking the ice. "[We're] trying to introduce a lot more curlers to the game."

Before the afternoon competition began, an opening ceremony was held with both American and Scottish athletes.

The Scots have not made an appearance in Wausau since 1977.