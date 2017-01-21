Women's March held in Wausau, millions participate worldwide

ANTIGO (WAOW) - It's been one year since a gunman shot two students outside the Antigo High School Prom before being killed by an officer.More >>
ANTIGO (WAOW) - It's been one year since a gunman shot two students outside the Antigo High School Prom before being killed by an officer.More >>
It was all blue in Medford Monday, as the community sported the color in support of Autism Awareness Month.More >>
It was all blue in Medford Monday, as the community sported the color in support of Autism Awareness Month.More >>
Turning wet late Tuesday into Wednesday and staying active beyond that.More >>
Turning wet late Tuesday into Wednesday and staying active beyond that.More >>