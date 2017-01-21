Women's March held in Wausau, millions participate worldwide

Despite rain and foggy conditions, more than 200 women came together at the 400 block in Wausau in support of the Women's March.

Men and women of all ages said they were standing in solidarity with other cities around the world who are also demonstrating.

Protesters said they are not only marching on behalf of women's rights, but also other issues that are of great concern to them.

"Everybody is here for something different but we're all here for each other," said the march's organizer Jessica Meadows. "That's the whole point is staying together because everybody's here to speak up for what they want to speak up for."

The march in Wausau lasted an hour-and-a-half on Saturday afternoon.

Meadows said it took her less than four days to organize the demonstration.