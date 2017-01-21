Women's March on Madison draws thousands to protest Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Women and their supporters have rallied in Madison to protest against policies under the new administration of President Donald Trump.

Tens of thousands of people filled the Library Mall on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Saturday as similar marches were held in Washington and around the world.

Pink hats adorned the heads of hundreds of women, men and children as they marched down State Street to the state Capitol for the Women's March on Madison. Protesters held signs supporting women's reproductive rights and public education.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Madison police estimate the crowd grew to more than 75,000. No one was arrested.