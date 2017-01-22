Dion Waiters scores 33 to help Heat beat Bucks 109-97

MIAMI (AP) -- Dion Waiters tied a career high with 33 points and the last-place Miami Heat won a season-best third game in a row Saturday by beating the slumping Milwaukee Bucks, 109-97.



Bucks coach Jason Kidd shook up his lineup, but they lost their fifth game in a row and second in as many nights. Following a defeat Friday at Orlando, the Bucks held a long players-only meeting that became heated at times.



Waiters went 12 for 19, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range. Backcourt mate Goran Dragic added 25 points on only 13 shots. Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 15 rebounds while missing one shot.



The Heat shot 53 percent, just shy of their season high. The win streak is their longest since last March.



All-Star starter Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee.

