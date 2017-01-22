Cold Second Quarter Dooms Pointers in Road Loss - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Cold Second Quarter Dooms Pointers in Road Loss

Posted:
By Derek Wattay, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point women's basketball team (11-6, 3-3) shot just 28 percent from the field and scored just three free throws in the second quarter in a 56-48 loss at UW-Eau Claire on Saturday.

Lauren Anklam (Ringle, WI/D.C. Everest) led the Pointers in scoring with 12 points. Junior Lexi Roland (New London, WI/New London) added 11 points. Senior Autumn Hennes (Kaukauna, WI/Kaukauna) grabbed nine boards.

UWSP returns home to face UW-Whitewater on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. to wrap the first half of conference play. 
