Cold Second Quarter Dooms Pointers in Road Loss

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point women's basketball team (11-6, 3-3) shot just 28 percent from the field and scored just three free throws in the second quarter in a 56-48 loss at UW-Eau Claire on Saturday.

Lauren Anklam (Ringle, WI/D.C. Everest) led the Pointers in scoring with 12 points. Junior Lexi Roland (New London, WI/New London) added 11 points. Senior Autumn Hennes (Kaukauna, WI/Kaukauna) grabbed nine boards.