Wisconsin school advocates pushing for more money

Advocates for Wisconsin's public schools are hoping the Legislature raises funding in a way that allows the money to be spent in the classrooms rather than be forced into lowering property taxes.

They are heartened by higher tax collection forecasts and promises by Gov. Scott Walker that more money is coming their way.

Loosening revenue limits that restrict school spending is the highest priority for groups representing public schools headed into the session that began this month.

Other likely education issues this session include allowing the statewide private school voucher program to grow more rapidly, addressing teacher shortages and improving mental health services in schools.

Debate in the Legislature over those and other education issues go on as candidates are running for state superintendent.

