Wisconsin officials investigating skull found on vacant land

WAUWATOSA (AP) -

Wisconsin Department of Justice officials are investigating the discovery of a skull and bone fragments found by contractors during a basement excavation in Wauwatosa.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office looked at a photo of the skull Friday and say it appears to be that of a human.

Judy Persin, whose daughter owns the property, says the land has been vacant for about three years since a house on the site was torn down.

Her daughter, who lives in California, had recently won approval from city officials to build a new home on the site.

No other details were available.
 

