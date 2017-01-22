Jordy Nelson to play in Sunday's NFC Championship game

Jordy Nelson will suit up for the Packers NFC Championship on Sunday, the team announced. After missing last week's game due to broken ribs, Nelson is active for the showdown with the Falcons.

Nelson will be wearing a military-style Kevlar vest, essentially a "bulletproof vest," to protect his injured ribs.

Fellow wide receivers Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison are also active for the game. All three players had been questionable to play.

Defensively, safety Morgan Burnett and cornerback Quinten Rollins will both suit up. Burnett injured his thigh against the Cowboys and Rollins hasn't played since being carted off the field in the regular season finale against the Lions.

