Police say intruders chased from Madison home with shovel

Madison police say two intruders were chased from a home with a shovel after fighting with people in the residence.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that police were alerted to the incident about 4:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say it was a continuation of a disturbance at the same residence the night before.

Authorities say a 43-year-old man and 40-year-old woman are facing charges of burglary, substantial battery and battery.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the same location Friday night.

