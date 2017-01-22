Trump tells aides they're there to serve the people

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is striking a more unifying tone as he gets down to business on his second full day in the White House.

Speaking in the East Room of the White House during a swearing-in ceremony for 30 new presidential assistants, Trump told his top advisers that they're in the White House not to "help ourselves" but to "devote ourselves to the national good."

He told his aides, "This is not about party, this is not about ideology. This is about country, our country. It's about serving the American people."

Trump held up the letter left to him by his predecessor, Barack Obama -- a White House tradition. "It was really very nice of him to do that," Trump said. "We will cherish that." He said the contents will remain private.

Trump also said he spoke with Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and expressed condolences for the lives lost in severe weather overnight. He said, "we'll be helping out the state of Georgia."

