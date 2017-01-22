Rachel Platten Speaks Out About 'Fight Song' Being Played at Inaugural Balls

TOWN OF CORNING (WAOW) - UPDATE: A 40-year-old Wausau man fatally shot by a Lincoln County deputy sheriff fired three shots - one into the ground and two at the deputy - before the deputy radioed "shots fired" and returned fire, hitting the man and dropping him, according to a state report released Tuesday.More >>
It was all blue in Medford Monday, as the community sported the color in support of Autism Awareness Month.More >>
