Rachel Platten Speaks Out About 'Fight Song' Being Played at Inaugural Balls

Nobody was more surprised to hear that Rachel Platten's hit single, "Fight Song," was played at President Donald Trump's inaugural balls than Platten herself.

The singer took to Twitter on Friday night to tell her fans that she did not give permission for the band the Piano Guys to cover her music.

"Fight Song" was widely regarded as Hillary Clinton's campaign song, and was regularly played at her rallies.

"While I respect the office of the President and the peaceful transfer of power, I want to make clear that at at [sic] no point did the Piano Guys ask for permission, nor did I or anyone on my team know of, approve or endorse their decision to play Fight Song tonight," she wrote.

After the Piano Guys played "Fight Song" at the Freedom Ball and the Liberty Ball people questioned on social media whether the performance was meant to mock Clinton.

However, a rep for the Piano Guys said that to the band, the song has "nothing to do with politics." The rep added that that last year, the Piano Guys created a mash-up of "Fight Song" and "Amazing Grace" that has amassed more than 16 million views on YouTube.