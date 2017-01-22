Packers fall to Falcons 44-21 in NFC Championship game

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are on their way to Super Bowl 51. They stunned the Green Bay Packers 44-21 today in the NFC championship game at the Georgia Dome.

Matt Ryan threw for four touchdowns, including a 73-yard catch-and-run for a highlight-reel score by star receiver Julio Jones. The defense played just as crucial a role in containing quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense.

Rodgers had 287 yards with three touchdown passes and an interception. But the Falcons got to Rodgers with pressure and forced two Green Bay turnovers. Rodgers was outplayed by Ryan, who even ran for a 14-yard touchdown.

The Green Bay Packers’ injury woes continued to grow as linebacker Jake Ryan became the fourth player to be ruled out with an injury. Ryan left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

Also in the third quarter, starting right guard T.J. Lang was taken to the locker room with a foot injury. Running back Ty Montgomery left with a rib injury.

In the first half, the Packers lost safeties Kentrell Brice and Micah Hyde and left guard Lane Taylor to injuries.

The Falcons will play the winner of the AFC championship game now getting underway. The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing off against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

It’s the Atlanta franchise’s second Super Bowl appearance. The only other time that Atlanta made the Super Bowl was in the 1998 season. The Falcons lost 34-19 to the Denver Broncos.

The Packers fell in the NFC title game for the second time in three seasons.

