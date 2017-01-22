Fans disappointed but supportive after Packers loss

As the final minutes of the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons came to a close, local fans stood by the green and gold despite the 44-21 loss Sunday afternoon.

Fans at Buffalo Wild Wings in Wausau held their heads high after the disappointing loss in one of the most important games of the entire season.

Seth Bloom of Wausau was just one of many fans watching the game to the very end, even though he witnessed his team down 31 points in the third quarter.

"I had good hopes but clearly it's not our best day. So, yea, it is what it is," Bloom said.

The few Falcons fans in central Wisconsin like Kedrick Williams felt like it was just Atlanta's year to hoist the Lombardi Trophy above their heads.

"It feels good to come to Packer Nation and steal this one," Williams said.

Packers fans said they were disappointed to see how injuries played a major role in the entire 2016-2017 season.