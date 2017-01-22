2017 World Snowmobile Championships: Van Strydonk repeats at Eagle River

2017 marked the 54th year for snowmobiling's superbowl, the World Championships in Eagle River, and this afternoon were the finals for two of its biggest attractions.

In the final race for Amsoil's SnoCross -- winter's version of Motocross -- a field of six took to the ramps and tight turns for the SnoCross Pro Open. Wausau native Andy Lieders lead the entire race and came away with his first SnoCross Cup.



Soon after came the big one, Amsoil's World Championship. Ten finalists made up of the world's elite competed for snowmobiling's top prize. After the race's first 10 laps, the racers were mandated to pit; 2012 world champion Nick Van Strydonk lead followed by odds-on favorite Cardell Potter, 2015's world champion. Van Strydonk and Potter dueled the entire way during the race's 20-lap charge to the finish line, but Strydonk's no. 13 Polars was just too fast today. The Tomahawk native took the checkered flag at Eagle River for the second-time in his pro career.



"It's a dream come true," Van Strydonk said following his big win. "We had been working on it since 2012 to get another one, and we finally got it. I think next year we'll try for the three-peat. You can probably compare it to winning the Indy 500, the Super Bowl, the Stanley Cup -- it's the highest feat in the sport that you can possibly imagine. Anyone in the world can come and participate, and to come out on top... it's a pretty big accomplishment for us."