2 suspects in custody in deadly San Antonio mall shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- San Antonio police say two suspects are in custody after a robbery inside a shopping mall ended in a shooting that left one man dead and several injured.

In a statement early Monday, police say both suspects face preliminary charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The robbery happened Sunday afternoon at a jewelry store inside Rolling Oaks Mall. Police Chief William McManus said Sunday that one of the suspects fatally shot a "good Samaritan" who tried to stop them as they fled the store.

Authorities say two other people were shot and two women suffered non-shooting injuries.

One suspect was shot by an individual who had a licensed concealed handgun. Police say that suspect is hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials say the second suspect was later arrested in nearby Converse.