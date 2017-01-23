Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers

Posted:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has announced a recall of certain 12-ounce bottles of its pale ales, IPA's and other beers after detecting a packaging flaw that could cause a piece of glass to break off into the bottle.

In a statement Sunday, it said the recall applies to eight different types of its craft beers purchased in 36 states across the Midwest, the South and East Coast of the United States.

The recalled beers were packaged between Dec. 5, 2016, and Jan. 13, 2017.

The recall was issued after quality inspections at the company's Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a limited number of bottles made with a flaw "that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle," the statement said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.