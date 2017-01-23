WI man battling cancer becomes firefighter

A Wisconsin man, who is a husband, a father and a firefighter, is on a mission to beat a rare and aggressive cancer.

"Ended up doing a CT scan and found a mass in my bile duct near my liver. They did some further testing and found out it was cancer," Erik Kopp said.

"Everything just flipped completely upside down," his wife, Kim Kopp, said.

With his wife by his side, the 36-year-old is not only fighting this rare and aggressive form of bile-duct cancer, but he just fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a Saukville volunteer firefighter.

"When that pager goes off, I don't think about me. I think about getting to the station, and when I'm out on that call, doing what I have to do to help our community," Erik Kopp said.

A liver transplant is his best chance at beating this disease, and as medical bills continue to mount, loved ones hope a GoFundMe page for him will help ease the burden.

"People we've never even met say 'We'll help you any time or day.' They've donated to the GoFundMe page. They've given us just so many words of comfort," Kim Kopp said.

Erik Kopp said his goal every day is to simply watch his girls grow up.

"I want to see them go through school, want to see them graduate. I want to see them get married, walk them down the aisle, dance with them at their wedding," he said.

With every new turn, the Kopp girls know their strength remains rooted in their father's fighting spirit.

If you'd like to donate to the Kopp family's GoFundMe page, click here.