$1 million lottery ticket expiring in 11 days - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

$1 million lottery ticket expiring in 11 days

Posted:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Wisconsin lottery officials say a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million is days away from expiring.

The ticket was purchased Aug. 6 at Aberg Avenue Mobil on Madison's east side. The location is also known as Kelley's Market. The ticket matched the first five numbers, but missed the Powerball.

Winning ticket holders have 180 days to claim their prize. The person who bought the winning ticket has 11 days left to claim the prize at Wisconsin Lottery headquarters in Madison. If not, the winnings are used for property tax relief.

The retailer who sold the ticket still receives 2 percent of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.