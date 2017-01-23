Thousands of people attend benefit for Deputy Dan Glaze's family

When you live in a community with less than 2,000 people, it's easy to tell when there's 1,000 visitors in town.



"The community support has been overwhelming, and it has just made me really proud to be apart of a small town," said Michelle Nord, organizer of an event in memory of Deputy Dan Glaze who was killed in the line of duty in late October.



The Village of Cameron expected a crowd of nearly 3,000 on Sunday attending a benefit for the family of a lost local hero.



"I have never seen anything like I have experienced these past few months working on this benefit," Nord said. "Even from the funeral up until now."



Nearly three months after Deputy Dan Glaze gave his life for the safety of the community, the memories of that day near Ladysmith remain.



"The sirens going past my house I will never forget," said long-time friend Tamara Pirelli. "I just knew something terrible had happened, but I would never know until that next morning how terrible that thing was that happened. To get the call at 3 a.m. from my best friend that her husband had passed was heartbreaking to say the least."



Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace agreed, it was an emotional time.



"It's been a roller coaster ride since then," Wallace said. "That day is hard to explain. It's something you never ever want to happen and have to go through."



That's why those who knew Deputy Glaze felt as if it was their call to duty to support the family the Cameron native left behind.



"Dan was completely and utterly dedicated to his job and his family," Pirelli said. "I have never met someone so serious about doing what he did. He lived it"



They say the benefit will be a success, even if they don't reach their fundraising goal of $100,000, because the day was much more about support and friendship than it was about the bottom line.



"I can't think of any family that's more deserving of a benefit," Pirelli said. "Such a terrible loss that they have had to endure."



As his family and friends live on, so will the memory of his courage and sacrifice.



"Deputy Glaze was a phenomenal officer," said Wallace. "He was kind of a go-getter. He was one of them guys who didn't sit around for things to happen, he went and made things happen."



The family is still accepting donations if you would like to help out the cause. You can do so by clicking here.