UPDATE: Reaction mixed to Walker's welfare reforms

The Latest on Gov. Scott Walker's new proposed welfare reforms (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

The state chamber of commerce is praising Gov. Scott Walker's welfare reform proposal that would penalize low-income parents who don't work more than 80 hours a month.

But the Democratic leader of the Wisconsin state Senate says the measure shows Walker has a double standard. Senate Minority Leader Jen Shilling says Walker is creating one set of rules for working families while giving millions in tax breaks to the wealthy.

Walker is calling for partially taking away food stamp benefits from parents with children between the ages of 6 and 18 if they don't meet certain work requirements.

Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce lobbyist Scott Manley praises the idea, saying it will be an incentive for people to work. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald calls it a good start on welfare reform.

10:20 a.m.

Gov. Scott Walker wants to require more people receiving public welfare benefits to be working or searching for work.

Walker announced Monday that it intends to propose new work requirements on able-bodied adults with school-age children who are receiving food stamps through the FoodShare program. He is also calling for imposing work requirements on able-bodied adults receiving housing assistance.

Walker says the requirements would be similar to current state law requiring childless adults receiving food stamps who don't work 80 hours a month to participate in job training.

Walker says the new proposals would be started as a pilot. Walker's office says any sanctions for non-compliance would affect only the adult's portion of the benefit.

More details were to come in his budget next month.

9:26 a.m.

Gov. Scott Walker is releasing a welfare reform package that he says builds upon work done in the 1990s by former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Walker tweeted Monday that the initiative he was announcing will be called "Wisconsin Works for Everyone." He was to reveal details of the proposal at a series of news conferences around the state.

Thompson was to join Walker for the last stop in the Capitol late Monday afternoon.

Walker promised in his State of the State speech earlier this month to be a national leader in welfare reform, just as Thompson was in the 1990s.

Walker in December wrote to then president-elect Donald Trump asking for more state control over welfare programs, including allowing Wisconsin to require drug tests for some people receiving food stamps.