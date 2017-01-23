Wisconsin Democrats defend abortion access with resolution - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Democratic lawmakers have introduced a resolution imploring their Republican colleagues not to restrict abortion access.

Sen. Chris Larson of Milwaukee and Rep. Chris Taylor of Madison held a news conference to preemptively respond to expected Republican attempts to limit abortion access. The resolution calls on lawmakers to recognize abortions are an essential part of women's health care and to refrain from imposing burdensome regulations on providers.

The resolution comes a day after the 44th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. Wisconsin Right to Life, a pro-life group, says more than 59 million lives have been lost since the decision.

Republicans control both legislative houses, making it unlikely the resolution will ever get a floor vote.

