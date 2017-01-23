Wisconsin Republicans criticize Baldwin for fundraiser - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin Republicans criticize Baldwin for fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

The Wisconsin Republican Party is criticizing Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin for a weekend fundraiser that is being described as a "campaign kick-off."

Baldwin is slated to appear Saturday at the Eau Claire home of Democratic state Rep. Dana Wachs for a fundraiser. An email invitation describes the event as "the 2017 Eau Claire campaign kick-off."

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman said Monday that amounts to Baldwin starting her 2018 re-election campaign "behind closed doors at the home of a liberal trial lawyer." Wachs is an attorney.

But Baldwin's political director Scott Spector says the senator "is kicking off the year with these events, not our campaign." Spector says there will be official campaign kickoff events in the future.

