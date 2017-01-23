Mother, son talk about trip to Washington D.C. for Women's March

As millions of people worldwide took to the streets for the women's march on Saturday, a mother and son from Central Wisconsin made the trip to our nation's capital for the historic day.

Miriam Tessmer and her 12-year-old son Elroy made the drive to Washington D.C. to join the march on the National Mall. Tessmer said that everyone at the demonstration was protesting for something different, but was unified in the idea that they wanted equal rights.

"People having random conversations, spontaneous sisterhood erupting all over the place," Tessmer said. "It was absolutely incredible."

Tessmer said that now the march is over, the Women's March group is launching a campaign for 10 actions in 100 days.

"For some people, activism is in their blood and absolutely they're going to come home and write and call and protest more," Tessmer said. "For other people, it's going to be smaller things."

Tessmer's son Elroy said that he was overwhelmed by the amount of people marching, but said it was an experience that changed his life.

"At school we learn about protests, people talk about protests but now that I have been to one, I think about them differently," he said. "I definitely view the world differently."

Elroy said he felt more comfortable at the march because he was surrounded by family.