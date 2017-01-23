Health fair helps residents get healthy

This fifth annual "You..Only Better Health & Wellness Fair" took place in Stevens Point Monday.

The fair tackles many topics from medical to fitness. Organizers said it can be a challenge to stay healthy this time of year because of the flu.

"We try to recommend at least over 80 percent, 90 percent of the population be immunized for herd immunities," said Caitlin Yenter, Doctor of Nursing Practice at Marshfield Clinic. "So,that even if some people do not wish to get the vaccine, at least they are protected by other people around them who did get the vaccination. And that way we are protecting the entire community."

Medical experts also said teaching children at a young age how to properly cover their mouths when they cough helps stop the spread of many illnesses.

